JM Ibarra and his Cinemalaya debut

From reality TV hopeful to rising screen actor, JM Ibarra is steadily proving that he belongs in the entertainment spotlight. A proud alumnus of Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11, he has since transitioned into acting with a growing portfolio of projects that showcase his versatility and commitment to his craft.

From Ghosting to Onscreen Chemistry

Currently starring in the iWant digital hit series Ghosting alongside Fyang Smith, JM has embraced acting with open arms.

“While working on ‘Ghosting,’ bago pa lang namin simulan ‘yung project, bukas na ‘yung puso ko doon. Nag-eenjoy na ako sa ginagawa kong trabaho, sa screen partner ko na si Fyang, and of course, naging open na ako sa lahat kung ano ‘yung mga aral na makukuha ko,” he shared.

He also credited his strong connection with Fyang as one of the reasons for the show’s success. “We’re happy. Simula pa noon hanggang ngayon, hindi nabago ‘yun. Parang nag-level up pa ‘yung happiness every time na magkasama kami,” he said.

With fans clamoring for more, Ghosting Part 2 is already confirmed for release this November.

First Cinemalaya Lead Role

JM is also gearing up for one of the biggest milestones of his career—his first full-length lead role in the Cinemalaya 21 entry, Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana. The film tackles pressing social and family issues, with JM portraying Max, the illegitimate child of a powerful man.

“It’s a social issue, so marami makaka-relate dito na Pilipino. Tungkol din ito sa family issue. Humahapyaw din siya sa current issue ngayon kasi si Max… technically, isa siyang unacknowledged nepo baby,” he explained.

Despite the pressure of carrying such a role, JM felt guided and supported by the production team throughout the shoot. The film will screen from October 3 to 12 at Red Carpet Cinemas, Shangri-La Plaza, the new main venue of Cinemalaya.

Expanding Horizons with Shake, Rattle & Roll

Beyond indie cinema, JM is also set to join a new generation of horror stars in Regal Entertainment’s latest installment of the legendary anthology, Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins. His reunion with Fyang Smith in the film only adds to the excitement of fans who are eager to see their chemistry transcend genres.

A Rising Star in the Making

With a packed lineup of projects and an ever-growing fan base, JM Ibarra is emerging as one of the most promising young actors of his generation. From lighthearted series to socially relevant films and horror anthologies, he continues to challenge himself—fueling his passion for the craft while staying grounded for the supporters who cheer him on.