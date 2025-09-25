Janella Salvador embraces bold new roles in film, TV and music

At the recent Star Magic Spotlight September press conference, Janella Salvador stood out as one of the day’s most talked-about guests, thanks to her daring choices in two upcoming projects that highlight her evolution as an actress and performer.

Breaking Boundaries with Open Endings

Salvador takes on the role of Charlie in Open Endings, an entry to the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2025. The project holds deep significance for her as it allowed her to step into a queer, sapphic role—a dream she has long wanted to fulfill.

“Alam ko paulit-ulit ko na ’tong sinasabi pero dream come true for me itong project na ’to. Ang tagal ko na rin naging vocal na gusto ko magkaroon ng role na ganito—isang queer project—tapos part pa siya ng Cinemalaya,” Janella shared.

She further described the film as unique: “It’s not a coming-out story, and it’s not a rom-com. It really highlights the point of view of women—the friendship between four women—and of course, meron ding kalat ng community.”

The film will premiere at Cinemalaya 21, running from October 3 to 12 at its new main venue, Red Carpet Cinemas, Shangri-La Plaza.

Diving Into Television Drama with What Lies Beneath

From indie cinema to mainstream TV, Salvador also prepares for her role in ABS-CBN’s upcoming thriller What Lies Beneath, alongside Charlie Dizon, Kaila Estrada, Sue Ramirez, Jake Cuenca, and JM De Guzman. Here, she takes on the complex role of a mother entangled in a murder mystery.

“Excited ako dito kasi first time ko makatrabaho sina Charlie, Sue, and Kaila. All very great actresses and it’s really nice to work with people na magagaling. Nagkakahawaan kami ng energy sa set. Ang sarap nila katrabaho,” she said.

Balancing Acting and Music

While her acting career thrives, Janella hasn’t let go of her first love—music. She revealed that she is in the middle of creating a new album, despite the challenges of balancing it with her busy shooting schedules.

“I always say that singing is my first love, and acting I learned to fall in love with it. Recently, I’ve been doing both. I am working on an album—it’s been a long process, but I’m hopeful magawa ko pa rin pareho nang maayos,” she said.

A Decade of Growth and New Horizons

With more than a decade in the entertainment industry, Janella Salvador continues to push boundaries, proving her versatility as an actress, singer, and performer. From exploring meaningful representation on film to challenging herself in a gripping TV series and returning to her music roots, she is ready to embrace every role, every challenge, and every dream that comes her way.