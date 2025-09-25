Hermosa Buy-Bust Nets Gun Runner with Drugs

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A 29-year-old resident of Hermosa was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a buy-bust operation for allegedly selling an illegal firearm and possessing suspected shabu.

The joint operation by the Bataan Police Intelligence Unit (PIU) and Hermosa Municipal Police Station (MPS) took place in Barangay Culis. A police officer, acting as a poseur buyer, purchased a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number and two live .38 caliber ammunition rounds for P2,500.

Following the transaction, authorities searched the suspect and discovered two sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately five grams, with a street value of P34,000.

The suspect could not provide legal documentation for the firearm and was immediately taken into custody. The confiscated firearm, ammunition, and suspected drugs are now held at Hermosa MPS for documentation and legal proceedings.

PCOL Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan’s Provincial Director, emphasized that police will relentlessly pursue individuals involved in illegal drugs and firearms.

She urged residents to actively partner with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activity, stressing that ensuring a safer Bataan is a shared responsibility.