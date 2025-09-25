DOJ charges Marcy Teodoro with rape, acts of lasciviousness

Two complaint-affidavits were filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) before the National Prosecution Service against Marikina Congressman Marcelino Reyes Teodoro for alleged violations of the Revised Penal Code.

The complainants are both female police officers who had been assigned as the respondent’s close-in security at different times.

According to a statement released by the Office of the DOJ spokesman, Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, one complainant alleged that during the early period of her assignment, the respondent committed acts punishable under Article 336 (Acts of Lasciviousness) of the Revised Penal Code.

The other complainant, who had earlier served as close-in security to the respondent’s spouse, the city mayor, and was later reassigned to the respondent himself, alleged violations under Article 266-A(2) (Rape by Sexual Assault), as well as Article 336 (Acts of Lasciviousness) of the Revised Penal Code.

In line with Department Circular No. 20 (2023), the complaints will undergo case build-up and legal evaluation to determine sufficiency of evidence before any preliminary investigation. This ensures that any action, if warranted, will rest on a complete and substantiated record.

The respondent will be afforded full due process, while the identities of the complainants are being withheld to safeguard their privacy and security. The Department reiterates its commitment to act impartially and to pursue all cases strictly on the basis of evidence and law.