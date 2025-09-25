Bea Alonzo on showbiz hiatus, shares experience shooting in China

“It rolls out the tongue easily and it has double-meaning: Basha, from my character Basha, Bash, and also it’s a celebration of life, you know, like a birthday bash. For me, being able to go to different destinations should be celebrated and with our After Gloss collection, our weekday tote bag, backpack, every day should be a celebration.”

From travel pouches and vanity kits, Bea’s brand has expanded to now include a new collection of luggage in different colors and sizes as well as backpacks and tote bags.

“We really were inspired by the epic dessert world of Dune or Mad Max,” she said of her brand’s new collection that comes in sand, chocolate brown and black. “The inspiration behind it is in a dessert world, there should be like a mirage, and our After Gloss collection is the mirage. It reflects the light and really gives you that spark of hope.”

To give life to the collection, Bea herself flew all the way to China together with her team for the collection’s ad campaign.

“It went really well,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE when asked for her experience shooting for the campaign. “It was a little difficult because we went to a different country to shoot that campaign. We went to China. We brought our entire team to go to China and film our campaign for the shoot. Everyone — from models to the glam team, the photographers and videographers, we flew them all to China.”

Launching her own brand two years ago was not a walk in the park even for a celebrity like her, she said. But thanks to her team, her brand continues to grow.

“Definitely, no man is an island! We have our entire team that is backing us up and they are equally as passionate as we are when it comes to our business and the good things that we want to achieve,” she affirmed.

“I believe that we have different peaks. I believe that I have peaked before. I believe that I would get peaks whether it be in business or showbiz and I believe that I am not yet there.