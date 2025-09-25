Bato picks prison over death penalty

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa pushed for the death penalty for corrupt government officials — but not for himself.

In a light moment during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, 25 September, Dela Rosa posed a question to former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

“If we were to pass a law on the death penalty for corrupt politicians and government officials, would you fear being involved in corruption?” the senator asked.

Bernardo replied that he believes many officials would indeed be afraid.

“I think many would be scared. But I don’t think corruption will totally go away, but it definitely will be reduced,” he said.

Senator Ping Lacson later circled back to Dela Rosa’s question.

“Senator Bato, for example, if you were given a choice, life imprisonment in Muntinlupa or death penalty? What would you choose? Considering the living conditions in Muntinlupa, I think I would just choose the death penalty,” Lacson said.

Dela Rosa answered with a grin: “I will just choose Muntinlupa. I will enjoy it there.”