Barbie Forteza headlines 'Wish Ko Lang' anniv special

GMA Network’s award-winning drama anthology Wish Ko Lang!, hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Vicky Morales, marks its anniversary with a compelling episode titled Blood Control, with the second episode airing on 27 September.

Blood Control features Barbie Forteza as Clara with Sam Concepcion as Daniel in a life-changing story that viewers should not miss.

Blood Control follows the life journey of a young woman named Clara, who was born with albinism. Hidden away from the harsh public eye by her cruel foster mother, Clara is exploited for her exceptional dressmaking talent, which her foster mother claims as her own.

As Clara begins to uncover her foster mother’s sinister secrets, she sets out on a quest to find her biological mother and to live freely with her real-life prince, Daniel.

Live stream will be on GMA Public Affairs’ official social media platforms. Global Pinoys can watch it as well via GMA Pinoy TV.