7 things to know about Sinag Maynila 2025

The Sinag Maynila Film Festival began yesterday, 24 September, kicking off a seven-day celebration of Filipino independent cinema. Now in its seventh edition, here are seven key things you need to know!

1. Celebrating its 7th edition

Launched in 2015, Sinag Maynila took a four-year hiatus before making a comeback last year, 2024. This year marks its exciting return with a full week of indie film screenings.

2. Affordable access across multiple venues

The festival runs until 30 September, with tickets priced at just P250. Screenings are happening at Gateway, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Antipolo, SM Mall of Asia, SM Fairview, Trinoma, and Market! Market!, making it easy for audiences across Metro Manila to catch the films.

3. Opening film: Lino Brocka’s Jaguar

The festival opened with an invitation-only screening of Lino Brocka’s 1979 classic Jaguar on 23 September. Co-written by Ricky Lee and Pete Lacaba, and inspired by Nick Joaquin’s crime reportage The Man Who Wanted to Become Society, this 4K-restored masterpiece stars Phillip Salvador and Amy Austria. Jaguar was the first Filipino film nominated for the Palme d’Or in 1980. Audiences responded enthusiastically, proving that Brocka’s fast-paced, compelling crime drama—tackling class struggle—is still as powerful today.

4. A record-breaking selection of films

Out of 300 submissions—up from 190 last year—the festival showcases 61 official selections: five full-length features in the main competition, 15 documentaries, and 41 short films. The lineup also includes films created by students, highlighting the next generation of Filipino filmmakers.

5. A festival With a purpose

Sinag Maynila, with the tagline “Sine Lokal, Pang-International,” was founded by acclaimed filmmaker Brilliante Mendoza and Solar Entertainment president Wilson Y. Tieng. The festival celebrates Manila’s Tourism Month and Philippine Film Industry Month every September.

6. Full-length feature highlights

Don’t miss the main competition films: Joel Lamangan’s Madawag Ang Landas Patungong Pag-Asa, Kevin Pison Piamonte’s Candé, Serville Poblete’s Altar Boy, Topek Lee’s Jeongbu, and G.B. Sampedro’s SeldaTres.

7. Star-studded lineup

Major stars featured in the full-length films include Cesar Montano, Jak Roberto, and JM de Guzman, adding extra excitement to the festival.