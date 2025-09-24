U.S., Japan, SoKor strengthen ties in trilateral talks

Senior officials from the United States, Japan, and South Korea met in New York on Sunday to reaffirm their trilateral partnership and deepen cooperation on regional security, economic resilience, and global challenges, according to a joint statement released by the three governments.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to advance shared strategic goals in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The three allies emphasized their commitment to “the safety, security, and prosperity” of their nations and the broader Indo-Pacific region, while underscoring their adherence to international law and the rule of law.

Strengthened security commitments

The U.S. reiterated its “ironclad” defense commitments to Japan and South Korea, including extended deterrence backed by its full range of capabilities, notably its nuclear forces.

The officials pledged to expand trilateral security cooperation, including regular joint exercises such as the multi-domain “Freedom Edge” drills, and to enhance individual and collective defense capabilities.

They also announced new initiatives in coast guard cooperation and maritime security, particularly in supporting ASEAN nations and countering unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The joint statement condemned actions aimed at altering the status quo in the region and reaffirmed support for international maritime law under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Concerns were also raised over increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with the three countries urging a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Joint response to North Korean threats

The trilateral partners reiterated their unified stance on achieving the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs).

They expressed alarm over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, especially in relation to missile development, and called for an immediate end to such activities.

They also highlighted concerns over North Korea’s cyber activities, including the use of overseas IT workers, and welcomed coordinated efforts to combat these threats.

The three nations pledged continued collaboration through the Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group on North Korean Cyber Threats.

Additionally, the officials stressed the importance of resolving longstanding humanitarian issues, including the fate of abductees, detainees, and separated families.

Boosting economic, technological resilience

The leaders committed to expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as supply chain security, advanced technologies (including AI, quantum, and biotechnology), and clean energy.

“The Secretary and Foreign Ministers committed to advance trilateral cooperation on supply chain resilience, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology, and other emerging technologies,” the statement read.

They agreed to enhance dialogue on critical minerals and strengthen cooperation in regions such as Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa through the trilateral Early Warning System.

In the energy sector, the countries are committed to joint development of advanced civil nuclear reactors and increasing energy security through diversified sources, including U.S. liquefied natural gas.

They welcomed recent initiatives such as the Trilateral Workshops on Quantum Industrial Security and joint technology training programs, and reaffirmed support for ongoing research among national laboratories.

The leaders also voiced strong opposition to economic coercion and non-market practices that could disrupt global supply chains.

“Standing firmly against economic coercion and non-market policies and practices, including export restrictions that could lead to significant supply chain disruptions, they reaffirmed their commitment to a free and fair global economic order,” the statement read.

They reiterated their support for a free and fair global economic order and expressed anticipation for South Korea’s role as host of APEC 2025.

The three officials reaffirmed the role of the Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat in implementing joint initiatives and pledged to maintain trilateral meetings at all levels to support shared objectives.

“The Secretary and Foreign Ministers welcomed the active role of the Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat responsible for aligning the action-oriented objectives and coordinating and implementing tangible efforts. They committed to continue trilateral meetings at all levels,” the statement concluded.