Remulla cleared for vacant Ombudsman role

A clearance has been secured by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla from the Office of the Ombudsman and was immediately submitted to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) for a chance to be shortlisted for the vacant Ombudsman position.

Since Samuel Martires retired on 27 July, the position has been vacant.

“Why is there a problem? It’s already with the JBC, let’s leave it at that for now,” Remulla said when asked about the complaints against him.

He said, “I would not conclude anything, it’s self-serving to conclude anything, but I have a clearance already."

The DOJ chief declined to comment on a pending motion for reconsideration filed by Senator Imee Marcos.

It seeks to overturn an Ombudsman ruling that dismissed Marcos’s complaint against the justice secretary.

The complaint alleged graft, arbitrary detention, grave threats, false testimony, perjury, and usurpation of authority, stemming from the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity related to his anti-illegal drug campaign.

Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has also filed a separate criminal complaint with the Ombudsman against Remulla and others related to the arrest and ICC handover of the former president.

Previously, the JBC had deferred its deliberations for the Ombudsman shortlist, which were scheduled for 19 September.