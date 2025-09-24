Pueblo de Oro earns top honors for sustainable and affordable housing

Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation has strengthened its reputation as a leader in inclusive and sustainable community development after winning two major distinctions at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025. The company’s Pueblo de Oro Westwoods Heights in Batangas City was named Best Affordable Housing Development, while Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar received the award for Best Green Development.

Organized by Dot Property Group, one of the region’s leading property platforms, the awards recognize projects that deliver real value to both communities and the environment. This year’s edition particularly highlighted developments that balance innovation, accessibility, and sustainability.

“These recognitions affirm our commitment to building homes and communities that are not only affordable but also environmentally responsible,” said Pueblo de Oro President and COO Prim Nolido. “We are proud to contribute to the evolving landscape of sustainable living in Batangas.”

Pueblo de Oro Westwoods Heights, located on a 13-hectare enclave in Barangay Tingga Itaas, offers more than 500 house-and-lot units, open lots, and a central green linear park. Designed with modern Filipino architectural elements, the development addresses the growing demand for quality housing outside Metro Manila while providing value-driven living with cultural authenticity.

Meanwhile, Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar, part of a 295-hectare work-live-play-learn township, spans 48 hectares and integrates sustainability into every aspect of its design. The community features up to 40% green spaces, a continuous “green loop of life” with bike lanes and jogging trails, and EDGE-certified homes designed to achieve 20% energy savings and 52% water efficiency. Residents also benefit from a commercial district, Abba’s Orchard Montessori School, and the Light Industry & Science Park IV, creating a fully integrated, future-ready environment.