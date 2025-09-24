PDEA dismantles drug den in Lubao, Pampanga; 3 arrested

A drug den was dismantled during a buy-bust operation led by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga Provincial Office in Barangay San Roque Arbol, Lubao, Pampanga, on 23 September 2025.

According to PDEA, the operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of ₱88,400 worth of illegal drugs. The suspects—31-year-old Jay, 32-year-old Andi, and 22-year-old Maki—were apprehended inside the drug den.

Approximately 13 grams of shabu valued at ₱88,400, assorted drug paraphernalia, and marked money were recovered during the sting operation.

The confiscated substances will be forwarded to the PDEA RO3 laboratory, while the suspects will be temporarily detained at the PDEA jail facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The operation was a joint effort between PDEA Pampanga and the Lubao Police Station.

Jay and Andi will face non-bailable charges under Republic Act 9165: Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from ₱500,000 to ₱10 million; and Section 6 (maintenance of a drug den), which carries the same penalties.

Maki will be charged under Section 7 (visitor of a den), punishable by 12–20 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from ₱100,000 to ₱400,000.