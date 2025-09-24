Palace: No threats against BBM

Despite the uprising fueled by public outrage over corruption near Malacañang on Sunday—which left the Palace grounds on heightened alert for a couple of days—Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said there is no threat to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This, as the Chief Executive has remained unseen by the public and has not conducted any public engagements for three days.

“Wala po. Wala pong nararamdaman sa kasalukuyan na threat (No. The President doesn't feel any threat at the moment),” she said.

Castro took a jab at Vice President Sara Duterte, saying that the last threat the President received was from her.

“Except, as we said, the previous threats coming from the Vice President. At the moment there is no direct threat that the President and the government see and feel, and it is probably just a coincidence that there are no activities,” she added, taking a jab against Vice President Sara Duterte, who went on a profanity-laced rant against the First Couple and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The Palace officer explained that the President had been busy over the past few days due to private meetings in Malacañang but is monitoring the developing events.

“The President is busy with private meetings at the Palace, and until Saturday, he will be making many appearances and will have events. So, let's take a look at his activities in the coming days,” Castro said.

On Monday and Tuesday, government work and classes in public schools were suspended due to the effects of Super Typhoon Nando.

Whenever the country faces—or is expected to brace for—a storm’s impact, the President goes to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City to receive a briefing from relevant government agencies tasked with disaster preparedness and response.