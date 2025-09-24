Miss Universe marks 75th year in Puerto Rico in 2026

The Miss Universe Organization has confirmed that Puerto Rico will host the pageant’s 75th edition in 2026, marking its Diamond Anniversary.

The announcement was made on 23 September via the official Miss Universe Instagram page, featuring organization president Raúl Rocha Cantú. The celebration will take place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, a venue set to welcome delegates from around the world.

This milestone event will also mark the fourth time Puerto Rico has hosted Miss Universe, following editions in 1972, 2001, and 2002.