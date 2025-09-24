LTO urges public to avoid non-essential land travel

In response to the urgent request of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday immediately issued a travel advisory urging all motorists to suspend non-essential land travel of vehicles to the Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the immediate LTO response is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. for a whole-of-government approach for public safety, especially in times of threats of calamities.

Mendoza said the travel advisory is also in relation to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) that the Bicol Region is along the path of tropical cyclone “Opong.” Based on the request of the NDRRMC, the advisory should cover travel to the provinces of Masbate and Catanduanes, the Visayas Region, and Mindanao.

The travel advisory was immediately put into effect starting at 12 a.m. on September 24.

“This is to prevent clogging of essential roads and thoroughfares that will be crucial in the immediate delivery of relief to the areas likely to be affected by the tropical cyclone, as well as to ensure the safety and well-being of motorists,” the NDRRMC request read.

“This is also aimed at ensuring the safety of our kababayan. Mahirap na malagay pa sila sa alanganin,” said Asec. Mendoza for his part.

He said LTO offices in the areas covered by the travel advisory were tasked to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Mendoza also urged motorists and passengers to prioritize safety and stay informed through official weather reports and government advisories.

“The advisory shall be implemented until the lifting of the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal, as determined by PAGASA,” the travel advisory read.