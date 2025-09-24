Italian spikers crush Belgium

Italy drew closer to a repeat crown after a quick work of erstwhile unbeaten Belgium, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18, in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship knockout quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Middle blocker Roberto Russo led the Italians in a sweet payback over their group stage tormentor to get within two more wins for their fifth world title overall.

Italy, which won the 1990, 1994, 1998 editions before reclaiming the throne three years ago, will face the winner between world no. 1 Poland and Turkey, which are still playing as of press time, in the Final Four on Saturday.

“We’re really happy to be in the semifinals,” said Russo following a sensational performance of six kills, four kill blocks and two aces for a 12-point output.

“We know that Belgium is a good team. We lost against them in the pool stage, but it feels good to go to the semifinals. Now we rest, and then we’ll think about the next match.”

Alessandro Michieletto added 11 points off seven attacks and four aces while Mattia Bottolo scored all of his 10 points from kills for the second-ranked Italians.

Italy was in full control of the match as it kept the Belgians at bay with early comfortable cushions.

The Italians also took advantage of the Belgians committing 26 errors that hastened their downfall in the swift 90-minute match.

Although Belgium edged Italy in attacks, 37-35, Italian setter Simone Giannelli outplayed his counterpart Stijn D’Hulst, 30-17, in excellent sets dished.