Embassy officials visit Digong; Sara furious

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday revealed she had received “disturbing information” from Malacañang that Philippine officials had visited her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, at his detention room at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to her, the embassy officials gained access under the pretense of a welfare check — which she branded as a clear abuse of ICC rules on consular visits.

“Since my father was arrested and brought to The Hague in March, at least one or two family members have been visiting him almost daily to make sure he is well and treated humanely,” Sara said in a statement.

She said the embassy visit, carried out without the family’s consent, put the former president’s life in danger.

“The permission given by the ICC that allowed the agents of the very government that abducted FPRRD to intrude upon him, without seeking permission from family members who are in The Hague, places his life and safety in imminent danger,” she said.

Sara insisted that her father does not need the Philippine government’s intervention.

“If such sham welfare checks are allowed to continue, then the ICC and the Philippine government must be prepared to answer, fully and directly, for any harm that comes to former president Duterte, including — should the worst happen — his death in custody as a direct result of these intrusions,” she warned.

“These are nothing but orders of President Marcos disguised as consular functions, and we strongly object to such visits. FPRRD does not need you, our family will take care of him,” she said.

She also blasted the administration for neglecting overseas Filipinos.

“President Marcos should know that we have several overseas Filipinos around the world — detained, distressed, abandoned, or neglected — who have not had the benefit of a single welfare check. They need you but you have failed them,” she said.

First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte backed his sister, delivering an even sharper rebuke at Marcos.

“You might as well have had PRRD killed to get rid of your paranoia. Do you really think locking him up will keep people silent? You will go down as the worst, most corrupt, and most hated president of this country and we, the people, will make sure that you will answer for that,” Pulong said.

The former president was arrested last 11 March under an ICC warrant for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his bloody war on drugs. He has since been held at the ICC in The Hague.

Palace: OFWs getting support

Malacañang on Wednesday assured that overseas Filipino workers are receiving full government support through Migrant Workers Offices in countries with large Filipino communities.

“All their needs are being addressed,” said Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, dismissing as “a big lie” claims that distressed or neglected OFWs are left without aid.