Contractors, engineers get gov’t protection

Contractor-couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, along with former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza, are now in the Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program (WPP), Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced yesterday.

Remulla said the decision to place them under the program was made after extensive discussions within the department.

“After we heard them out, we talked among ourselves and agreed that the least we could do right now was to ensure their safety,” he said.

Under the program, the DoJ will provide them with security, notify the Philippine National Police of their whereabouts for added patrols, and ensure that they are protected while cooperating with the authorities.

“We want them to feel they are not abandoned,” Remulla said.

He said the DoJ had informed Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III of the group’s new status in a formal letter.

He was quick to clarify, however, that this did not make them state witnesses.

Unlike protected witnesses, state witnesses are granted full immunity from criminal liability — a status reserved for individuals whose testimonies are considered indispensable to convicting more culpable figures.

“Right now, they are under protection. But becoming a state witness requires a stricter evaluation, including the determination that they are not the most guilty,” Remulla explained.

Signs of good faith

Despite the distinction, Remulla said the individuals have shown a willingness to cooperate with the authorities.

Hernandez, in particular, has begun returning his vehicular assets — a GMC Denali and a Lamborghini Urus — to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure which is conducting an independent probe of the anomalous flood control and other infrastructure projects.

“These are symbols of wealth that no one person should hold — whether from casinos or the public coffers. That kind of enrichment should never happen again,” Remulla said.

He said Hernandez intends to return more assets in a gesture of good faith.

Both Hernandez and Mendoza recently appeared before the DoJ for evaluation. They also turned over critical pieces of evidence, including files stored on Hernandez’s personal computer.

“The documents and information they have provided have not yet surfaced in the congressional hearings,” Remulla disclosed. “Names that were not mentioned before are being raised, and they could potentially link people who have so far avoided scrutiny.”

Tip of the iceberg

Remulla welcomed their cooperation, saying it strengthens the DoJ’s hand in pursuing the corruption cases.

“I’m glad they are here to provide information. These pieces of evidence will truly help us in the cases we will file and in prosecuting those responsible,” he said.

Still, he stressed the investigation was far from over. “It’s a process,” he said. “Right now, we’re just at the tip of the tip of the iceberg.”

For now, discussions on restitution with the other individuals are still ongoing. But Remulla believes their early cooperation is a promising sign that more revelations — and bigger names — will soon come to light.