Cesar Montano calls corruption 'social cancer', urges systemic change

On the latest episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, award-winning actor Cesar Montano stepped beyond the screen to speak about one of the Philippines’ most persistent ills: corruption. For Montano, the issue is not new—it is a “social cancer” that has been eroding the nation’s integrity for generations.

“Matagal na ‘yan, Tito Boy,” Montano admitted, describing corruption as a sickness deeply embedded in the country’s governance. “Noon pa man mayroon na ‘yan, pero ito na ang pinakahighlight na hindi kalunok-lunok na. Sakit na ng bansa natin ‘yan. ‘Yung sistema na ‘yan.”

His candid words echoed the frustrations of countless Filipinos who see corruption not as isolated scandals but as a cycle tolerated and normalized.

For Montano, responsibility lies not only with those in power but also with the people who enable the system. He pointed to elections as a stark example: “Kung mayroon mang masisi, dapat lahat tayo. Tignan mo sa eleksyon, nababayaran ang Pilipino. Nagkukumpara pa kung magkano ang kinita, kung magkano ang binayad.”

He lamented how vote-buying has turned into a cultural habit, weakening democracy and elevating leaders unworthy of public trust. “We sell our soul,” he stressed. “Naboboto natin at nalalagay natin sa power ang hindi naman nararapat.”

Despite his strong words, Montano discouraged violent protest as a response to corruption. Instead, he called for systemic reforms grounded in the rule of law. “Hindi natin makukuha ‘yan sa violence,” he said firmly. “Kailangan ito ng matinding repormasyon. Change. Pagbabago talaga.”

Yet he acknowledged that real change will not come overnight. “Hindi natin makukuha ‘yan ng isang taon o ilang buwan. Matagal na nating kinukunsinti ‘yan,” he reflected, reminding viewers that corruption has been allowed to thrive because it is tolerated.

While Cesar Montano’s latest project is the film Selda Tres, where he stars alongside Carla Abellana and JM De Guzman, his words on Fast Talk underscore how public figures can use their platforms to highlight national concerns.

As Selda Tres premieres at the Sinag Manila Film Festival this September, Montano’s remarks linger beyond the entertainment spotlight—an actor’s reminder that accountability and change belong not just to leaders but to every Filipino citizen.