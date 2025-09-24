Cebu, GenSan grassroots mental health response strengthened

A new community-based mental health campaign is training local leaders and health workers to address the urgent need for accessible mental health care in the country.

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus, partnered with the Paglaum Mental Health Support Group and Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. to launch the initiative in Cebu and General Santos City.

The program aims to bridge the gap in mental health services, an issue the Department of Health says affects 3.6 million Filipinos.

According to the Department of Health, there is less than one mental health worker for every 100,000 people in the Philippines.

In Cebu, the Barangay Behavioral Health Unit in Lahug has reported a surge in cases of anxiety, depression, and suicidal tendencies.

To address the shortage of professionals, the BingoPlus Foundation is conducting a two-part training program for community health workers, teachers and village leaders.

The training covers foundational knowledge of mental health, psychological first aid, active listening, and referral pathways.

Participants said the program gave them practical skills they could use immediately.

“As a barangay health worker, I now feel more confident talking to residents about their struggles,” said Analisa Patindol of Barangay Tingub. “Before, I didn’t know what to say. Now I know how to listen and guide them to the right support.”

The foundation also plans to launch a village-level awareness caravan to reach up to 100 residents per session.

These interactive sessions will focus on well-being and family dynamics to help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Mental health is often overlooked in grassroots communities, yet the need is urgent,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of BingoPlus Foundation. “By equipping local health workers and educators with the right tools, we are helping communities become more compassionate and resilient.”