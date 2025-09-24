Boying: Discayas, Alcantara, Hernandez now protected witnesses

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla disclosed that contractors Curlee and Sarah Disacaya, along with former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza, are now protected witnesses under the Department of Justice's Witness Protection Program (WPP).

The DOJ chief said that after hearing their testimonies, officials conferred and decided that offering protection was the least they could do at this point.

According to Remulla, the DOJ will provide the witnesses with security and will coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure patrols are deployed in their areas to make them feel safe and supported.

He added that the DOJ has written a letter to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III to formally inform him of their status.

However, Remulla clarified that while they are under witness protection, they are not yet considered state witnesses—emphasizing that full immunity from criminal liability is reserved for those who deliver “the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Despite this distinction, the Justice secretary said the former DPWH officials are “showing their good faith.”

“They show that they truly want to tell the truth, and they accompany it with documents and notes they have accumulated through the years,” Remulla said, noting that Hernandez has already returned some of his assets and has committed to returning more.