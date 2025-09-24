Binay kicks off internship program

Makati Mayor Nancy Binay (in the center of photo) led the orientation for the Makati Internship Program on Wednesday, welcoming approximately 2,000 participants at the Makati Coliseum.

The program, run by the Makati Public Employment Services Office, aims to provide young people ages 18-30 with hands-on experience in various city government offices.

Participants are required to work at least 20 hours per week and must be drug-free, fit for work, and have completed at least the 10th grade or its equivalent. Interns will be paid P695 per day for eight hours of work.

The city government said the initiative is part of its commitment to nurturing young talent and providing practical training that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world work experience.