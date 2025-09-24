SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Army, Air Force launch 4th interoperability exercise

Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force teams perform Fast Rope Insertion Extrication System during the week-long 4th PA-PAF Interoperability Exercise in Legazpi City, Albay.
Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force teams perform Fast Rope Insertion Extrication System during the week-long 4th PA-PAF Interoperability Exercise in Legazpi City, Albay.Photographs courtesy of Philippine Army
Published on

The Philippine Army (PA) and Philippine Air Force (PAF) have launched a week-long joint military exercise to boost operational readiness and coordination between the two branches.

A total of 944 Army troops and 248 Air Force personnel are participating in the fourth annual PA-PAF Interoperability Exercise (IOX), which will be held on Catanduanes Island and in Legazpi City.

The exercise will test the Armed Forces’ ability to conduct a range of operations, including inter-island infiltration, sling load operations, search and rescue missions, and cyber defense and electronic warfare exercises.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the drill aims to improve the synergy between ground and air units to ensure smoother coordination during real-world operations.

The exercise supports the guidance of Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, who has emphasized the importance of continuous training for soldier development.

Dema-ala added that the joint exercise reflects the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ goals of modernization and professionalization, particularly in strengthening joint force capabilities to meet evolving security challenges.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph