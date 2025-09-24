Army, Air Force launch 4th interoperability exercise

The Philippine Army (PA) and Philippine Air Force (PAF) have launched a week-long joint military exercise to boost operational readiness and coordination between the two branches.

A total of 944 Army troops and 248 Air Force personnel are participating in the fourth annual PA-PAF Interoperability Exercise (IOX), which will be held on Catanduanes Island and in Legazpi City.

The exercise will test the Armed Forces’ ability to conduct a range of operations, including inter-island infiltration, sling load operations, search and rescue missions, and cyber defense and electronic warfare exercises.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the drill aims to improve the synergy between ground and air units to ensure smoother coordination during real-world operations.