Students must not be silenced — CHEd

Students must never be silenced, threatened or intimidated for standing up against corruption, the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, CHEd affirmed that the youth have every right to demand accountability and good governance, especially in the face of the serious corruption issues confronting the nation today.

“CHEd denounces all forms of corruption and recognizes the indignation that compels citizens, particularly the youth, to protest. Their right to speak out must always be respected, provided this is exercised within the bounds of the law,” the Commission said.

Likewise, CHEd reminded students to remain vigilant against disinformation.

“Contrary to false claims, CHED has not directed students to attend rallies; participation is their personal choice, and we trust in their discernment as critical thinkers shaped by higher education. Higher education institutions are expected to protect their students, respond swiftly to any threats, and extend full support to those who may be targeted,” the agency said.

CHEd added that matters of monitoring and intelligence are best left to the proper authorities, expressing full trust in the police and military to responsibly carry out their mandate of maintaining peace and security.

“What is important is that these efforts are carried out with respect for the rights of students who choose to express themselves within the law,” the Commission said.

“CHEd stands firmly with President [Ferdinand] Marcos [Jr.], the Filipino youth, and the higher education community in the fight against corruption. The voices of our students must not only be heard but also defended, for they are vital to building a just, transparent, and corruption-free Philippines,” it added.