Overrated?

LOS ANGELES — The first time he battled Oscar Collazo more than two years ago, Melvin Jerusalem was still reeling from jet lag.

What made it even worse was Jerusalem, at that time the defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight champion, had never been to the United States before.

So when he met Collazo on top of the ring at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, it had just been ten days since his arrival from the Philippines.

As a result, Collazo forced him to quit on his stool just before the bell rang for the eighth round.

Collazo, also the World Boxing Association and The Ring magazine titleholder in the 105-pound division, renewed his call to become the undisputed champion after halting Filipino challenger Jayson Vayson in the seventh stanza also at Fantasy Springs.

“Next year (2026), my goal is to become undisputed champion,” the undefeated Collazo said moments after Vayson’s cornermen threw in the towel.

Jerusalem, thousands of miles away in the Philippines, was a keen observer and watched the fight online and claimed he saw major flaws in Collazo.

Vayson, a massive underdog, had the Puerto Rican badly hurt in the fourth frame but just could not come up with the right combos to get the job done owing to lack of experience and fatigue.

Although Vayson made the weight, it was his outing in the 105-pound category after campaigning mostly at light-fly (108 pounds) and even at fly (112 pounds).

His camp bared that Vayson was fading fast and it was on full display when Collazo dominated him in the fifth and sixth rounds, leaving his trainer Allan Alegria and the rest to throw in the towel.

“The Vayson fight just showed Collazo’s (many) weaknesses,” Jerusalem said from his training camp in Cebu City.

Jerusalem has the World Boxing Council title and Collazo has expressed his desire to commence talks for a rematch.

Collazo’s people told DAILY TRIBUNE that is exactly their marching orders for the coming year.

In the event a deal is made, Collazo will have to contend with a vastly-improved version of the one he beat up more than two years ago.

Jerusalem won’t be suffering from jetlag as the plan is for him to do the majority of his buildup here in America.

“He’s got his travel papers in place and there will be no repeat of 2023,” JC Mananquil, who promotes Jerusalem, said.

But another Filipino could beat Jerusalem to the Collazo sweepstakes.

Pedro Taduran, holder of the International Boxing Federation jewels, is also in the mix and the leading candidate.

“I will be pushing for Pedro,” American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who represents Taduran and even Jerusalem said.

Gibbons had prior talks with Collazo’s promoter, the Oscar De La Hoya-owned outfit for a second meeting with Jerusalem.

Taduran was thrilled but is not celebrating just yet because it doesn’t look as if Collazo prefers him at the moment.

Notorious for his staying power and volume punching, Taduran’s style could prove fatal for Collazo.

“He’s been saying for the longest time that he wants to fight me but nothing has been achieved to make it happen.”

Jerusalem and Taduran are actually defending their titles next month and a win should position both of them closer to a title try.

Either way, Collazo will be in for a rough ride.