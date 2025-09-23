Ombudsman denies ex-Cebu gov plea

The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday denied the motion for reconsideration plea of former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia over the administrative case over the quarry operations along Mananga River in Talisay City.

In a statement, the Ombudsman ruled as guilty for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct over the desilting project her administration undertook in Mananga River.

The punishment was supposed to be one-year suspension without pay but considering Garcia is no longer a public official, the Ombudsman ordered to pay the fine equivalent to six months of her basic salary as governor, which is pegged at approximately P1.2 million.

The case stemmed from a 21 April 2025 complaint filed by Moises Garcia Deiparine, who accused Garcia of grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross negligence, and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act 6713).

Garcia has yet to provide comment on the incident.