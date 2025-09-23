Not your ordinary ritual

Ritual, the pioneering zero-waste and heritage goods store, has opened its new space in Makati. After being closed for almost six years due to the pandemic and opening a new branch in Dumaguete, they have found their way to a new home at Karrivin Studios, along Pasong Tamo extension, Makati City.

The modest and quiet opening was held a few months ago, serving native kakanin and a merienda spread from Toyo Eatery. The intimate gathering was attended by new and old friends, customers and partners in the environmental and culinary industries.