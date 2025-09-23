Not your ordinary ritual

Ritual, the pioneering zero-waste and heritage goods store, has opened its new space in Makati. After being closed for almost six years due to the pandemic and opening a new branch in Dumaguete, they have found their way to a new home at Karrivin Studios, along Pasong Tamo extension, Makati City.
The modest and quiet opening was held a few months ago, serving native kakanin and a merienda spread from Toyo Eatery. The intimate gathering was attended by new and old friends, customers and partners in the environmental and culinary industries.
Founded by Rob and Bea Crisostomo, Ritual has a visionary commitment to continue Philippine ingredients, artisanal production and sustainable retail practices. Since its inception, one may come to refill household and food products. They continue to offer artisanal sea salt, unpasteurized vinegars, raw honey, indigenous starches and other goods.
The new space is inspired by the Filipino dirty kitchen and designed by Vanessa Gaston Designs of Dumaguete. The furniture was crafted in Dumaguete by Tropique Living. The venue in the future will be hosting more educational events and tastings.