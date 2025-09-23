Filipino designer Michael Cinco dresses Mariah Carey for Amazon concert

Mariah Carey wore a piece of the Philippines at the recent concert for the Amazon Rainforest.

The legendary pop icon donned a Michael Cinco gown while singing atop a floating stage in the middle of the forest in Belem, Brazil.

The gown, custom-made by Dubai-based Cinco, glistened against the lush rainforest setting, perfectly encapsulating the designer’s signature fashion style and the singer’s glamor as a global music icon.