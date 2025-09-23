Filipino designer Michael Cinco dresses Mariah Carey for Amazon concert

Mariah Carey wore a piece of the Philippines at the recent concert for the Amazon Rainforest.
The legendary pop icon donned a Michael Cinco gown while singing atop a floating stage in the middle of the forest in Belem, Brazil.
The gown, custom-made by Dubai-based Cinco, glistened against the lush rainforest setting, perfectly encapsulating the designer’s signature fashion style and the singer’s glamor as a global music icon.
“Global pop icon @Mariah Carey captivates in a breathtaking custom Michael Cinco couture gown, delivering an unforgettable performance in the magical setting of the Amazon rainforest in BRAZIL,” Cinco wrote on Instagram.
Cinco thanked @stylepr,
@antonio_esteban, @inessa_shak, @sayed5inco, @jvvictorino,
@giangerente and his team for helping him make the vision a possibility.
Carey performed a 10-song set that included some of her hits like “My All,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.”
Some of the artists who performed at the concert were Dona Onete, Joelma, Gaby Amarantos and Zaynara.
Another show will be held on 1 November featuring Brazilian superstars Anitta, Gaby Amarantos and Seu Jorge with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.