DAR rolls out legal, support services for Romblon farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reported Tuesday that it recently rolled out its legal outreach program, “Lawyers to the Benepisyaryo,” in Romblon, delivering free legal assistance and crucial support to farming communities in San Fernando, Sibuyan. The initiative is part of DAR’s ongoing efforts to promote rural justice and empower Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs).

The program provided legal services and mediation to resolve urgent matters, including a boundary dispute in Barangay Taclobo, helping farmers secure their land rights and avoid costly legal battles. Additionally, the outreach distributed organic fertilizers and transistor radios to enhance farm productivity and improve access to critical information.

By bringing legal services directly to the grassroots, DAR removes barriers that have long prevented ARBs from seeking justice. Farmers save valuable time and resources, receive guidance from qualified lawyers, and gain confidence in asserting their rights.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Claro Pacquing emphasized the importance of the initiative. “With every step we take, DARPO-Romblon remains a reliable partner of our farmers in their journey toward progress. True service means reaching out with compassion and providing help that uplifts lives,” he said.

The activity underscores DAR’s commitment to go beyond land distribution by ensuring ARBs have access to legal remedies, agricultural inputs, and timely information—laying the foundation for a just, productive, and empowered rural sector.