Czechs move closer to breakthrough title

Czech Republic weathered a late third set scare by Tunisia to complete a 25-19, 25-18, 25-23, Round of 16 victory for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Opposite spiker Patrik Indra stepped up with crucial hits at crunch time to keep the Czechs’ chase for their first title since winning it all in 1966 alive.

Indra scored two of the Czech Republic’s last four points in the closing 4-2 run, including the match-clinching kill, which shattered a 21-21 deadlock.

The 27-year-old veteran winger finished with a game-high 14 points, highlighted by 13 attacks, for the world No. 18-ranked squad.

Czech Republic, a two-time champion back when it was still called Czechoslovakia, will try to reach its first-ever Final Four appearance in 55 years on Thursday against the winner of the other Round of 16 match between Serbia and Iran, which are still playing as of press time.

“Yeah, it’s a long time for sure. Czech Republic is waiting for success and already now we are writing history because in 1986 it was not Czech, it was Czechoslovakia,” Indra said.

“So now, like it’s the best finish so far. So yeah, we will try to extend this amazing road and we will see what happens in the next round.”

Jan Galabov and Lukas Vasina added 13 makers each for the Czechs, who outgunned the 11-time African champions, 42-32, in attacks and peppered with eight aces.

Czech Republic was in full control of the first two sets but got into some anxious moments in the final stretch of the third after Tunisia tied the frame at 21.

Indra scored on a hit after Tunisia committed a service error for a 23-21 separation. The Tunisians saved a match point but Indra quickly answered with the finisher.

Tunisia, which swept Alas Pilipinas in Pool A to start its campaign, exited the tournament with a 2-2 win-loss record.

Ben Romdhane and Ali Bonguis had 10 points each for the Tunisians.

Meanwhile, quarters action begins today with defending champion Italy taking on Belgium at 3:30 p.m. while world No. 1 Poland faces Turkey at 8 p.m.