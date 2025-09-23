Crime wave in Central Luzon: 13 arrested in drug, robbery cases on 21 September

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A crime wave swept across Central Luzon during Martial Law anniversary protest rallies, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals, including high-value drug targets, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported Monday.

The incidents, which occurred on September 21, included a foiled robbery in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, a high-value drug bust in Mabalacat City, and multiple drug arrests in Bulacan.

In Mabalacat City, operatives from the Mabalacat City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) arrested alias “Del,” 47, identified as a High-Value Individual (HVI), along with alias “Paeng,” 26; alias “Jing,” 50; alias “Jay,” 38; and alias “Yel,” 29, following a night drug raid in Madapdap Resettlement Center, Barangay Dapdap.

Police confiscated 70 grams of suspected shabu, with a street value of P476,000. The suspects and seized evidence were transported to Mabalacat City Police Station for documentation and the filing of charges.

Earlier that day in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, security guards foiled a robbery attempt at RJS Commodities Incorporated in Barangay Bakal 2. Around 1:00 a.m., guards caught three suspects in the act of stealing copper cable wires valued at P213,750. Arrested were Lewis Ancheta, 19; Arvin Delos Reyes, 23; and Jhunno Butron, 23. Two other suspects, Mark Aaron Jasper Elicarte, 24, and John Rico Visaya, 22, remain at large. The case was reported to the Talavera Municipal Police Station.

In Bulacan, separate buy-bust operations in Plaridel, Malolos, Meycauayan, and San Ildefonso resulted in the arrest of five drug suspects. Police seized suspected shabu and marijuana with a combined estimated value of P189,632.

Police Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., Regional Director of PRO3, praised the operations and commended the dedication of Central Luzon police officers despite heavy deployment to maintain order at protest rallies in Manila.

He underscored law enforcement’s commitment to dismantling drug networks and ensuring public safety across the region.

Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities. Investigations into the Talavera robbery are ongoing, and a manhunt is underway for the two suspects still at large.