U.S. bet crowned Miss International Queen 2025, Phl among top six

The United States’ bet, 25-year-old Midori Monét, emerged as the winner of Miss International Queen (MIQ) 2025, said to be the biggest and most prestigious beauty pageant for transgender women, during the coronation night on 20 September at the Tiffany’s Show Pattaya in Pattaya City, Chonburi, Thailand. She was crowned by MIQ 2024 Catalina Marsano from Peru.
Meanwhile, 22-year-old Olivia Lauren, representing Cuba, was declared first runner-up, and 27-year-old Hà Tâm Nhu from Vinh Long, Vietnam, is second runner-up. The Philippine bet, 34-year-old Anne Patricia Lorenzo from Manila, was able to land among the top six finalists.
Hailing from Seattle, Washington, Monét is the third American to win the title, after Mimi Marks in 2005 and Jazell Barbie Royale in 2019. She recently competed in the Miss Washington USA pageant, becoming the first transgender African American to compete in the pageant and landing in the top six.
Describing herself as an entertainer and community organizer, she also said in past interviews that she is also a ballroom house mother, who founded the Kiki House of Moschino. Her win is fraught with meaning as laws targeting transgender people are being increasingly being proposed in the United States under the current administration.
Founded in 2004, MIQ is held annually by entertainment company Tiffany Show Pattaya Company Limited in Thailand to promote visibility and acceptance for trans women, among other things.
“Miss International Queen is a space for expressing the power, ability, and equality of all,” Alisa Phanthusak Kunpalin, chairperson of the Miss Tiffany’s Universe and MIQ Organizing Committee, stated. “Our ‘Beyond Beauty, Open Possibilities’ theme signifies moving beyond traditional beauty to embrace the boundless potential and opportunities of transgender women globally.”
This year’s contest was able to gather 23 contestants: Isabella Pamplona, 32, from Amazonas, Brazil; Regina Gerbier, 33, from Miami, representing Chile; Whisper Lyu, 21, from Liaoning, China; Valeria Palacio, 29, from Bogotá, Colombia; Lauren; Martina Sobková, 20, from Prague, Czech Republic; Reyna Morocho, 21, from Guayaquil, Ecuador; Mina Amamatsu, 24, from Osaka, Japan; Kaycia Lee, 36, from Jakarta, Indonesia; Taneung Chanthasenesack, 20, from Sainyabuli, Laos; Khleo Ambrose, 27, from Sabah, Malaysia; Alanna Cordero, 30, from Villahermosa, Mexico; MJ Pan Aung, 21, from Yangon, Myanmar; Tiffany Colleman, 31, from Managua, Nicaragua; Lesly Quispe, 33, from Lima, Peru; Lorenzo; Leeann Nicole Seda, 30, from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Tiffany Queen, 26, from Taipei, Taiwan; Preeyakorn Pohnprom, 28, from Chonburi, Thailand; Elif Nilay, 24, from Iğdır, Turkiye; Monét; Ashlyn Pia, 18, from Caracas, Venezuela; and Hà Tâm Nhu.
The contestants went to Chiang Mai from 9 to 11 September for a series of activities. Then they competed at the National Costume and Talent Quest on 15 September at Emsphere, Bangkok, and at the preliminary show on 18 September at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya. During the Crowning Finale, they competed in the evening gown segment and the finalists in the swimsuit and question-and-answer portions.
Special awards were bestowed to Morocho of Ecuador (Best Evening Gown), Pohnprom of Thailand (Miss Photogenic), Diaz of the Philippines (Best Social Media Influencer, which fast-tracked her to the top 12), Monét of USA (Best National Costume and best preliminary performance that automatically fast-tracked her to the top 12), Lauren of Cuba (The Future of Beauty by Wansiri Hospital), and Chanthasenesack of Laos (Best Talent Award).
Pamplona (Brazil), Lauren (Cuba), Morocho (Ecuador), Amamatsu (Japan), Chanthasenesack (Laos), Ambrose (Malaysia), Colleman (Nicaragua), Lorenzo Diaz (Philippines), Pohnprom (Thailand), Monét (United States), Pia (Venezuela), and Hà Tâm Nhu (Vietnam) were able to advance to the top 12.
From 12, finalists were trimmed to six: Lauren, Morocho, Chanthasenesack, Diaz, Monét and Hà Tâm Nhu. They underwent a question-and-answer portion before Lauren, Monét and Hà Tâm Nhu were chosen as the final three, who have to answer to one question: “Sometimes, our greatest growth comes after a fall. What has been your biggest failure? And what has been the biggest learning experience from that?”
Monét’s winning answer was “My biggest failure in this life is being way too hard on myself. For all my life, I’ve strived to push for perfection, but perfection is something that does not exist. I have had to learn over time that it is okay to be exactly who you are. Not everything is perfect in this life. There are some things that you don’t love, but with time and acceptance, you can always learn to love. That is what this life is about — taking the time to understand yourself, taking the time to give yourself that same love that you’ve always deserved from your inner child to who you are now.”