U.S. bet crowned Miss International Queen 2025, Phl among top six

This year’s contest was able to gather 23 contestants: Isabella Pamplona, 32, from Amazonas, Brazil; Regina Gerbier, 33, from Miami, representing Chile; Whisper Lyu, 21, from Liaoning, China; Valeria Palacio, 29, from Bogotá, Colombia; Lauren; Martina Sobková, 20, from Prague, Czech Republic; Reyna Morocho, 21, from Guayaquil, Ecuador; Mina Amamatsu, 24, from Osaka, Japan; Kaycia Lee, 36, from Jakarta, Indonesia; Taneung Chanthasenesack, 20, from Sainyabuli, Laos; Khleo Ambrose, 27, from Sabah, Malaysia; Alanna Cordero, 30, from Villahermosa, Mexico; MJ Pan Aung, 21, from Yangon, Myanmar; Tiffany Colleman, 31, from Managua, Nicaragua; Lesly Quispe, 33, from Lima, Peru; Lorenzo; Leeann Nicole Seda, 30, from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Tiffany Queen, 26, from Taipei, Taiwan; Preeyakorn Pohnprom, 28, from Chonburi, Thailand; Elif Nilay, 24, from Iğdır, Turkiye; Monét; Ashlyn Pia, 18, from Caracas, Venezuela; and Hà Tâm Nhu.

The contestants went to Chiang Mai from 9 to 11 September for a series of activities. Then they competed at the National Costume and Talent Quest on 15 September at Emsphere, Bangkok, and at the preliminary show on 18 September at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya. During the Crowning Finale, they competed in the evening gown segment and the finalists in the swimsuit and question-and-answer portions.

Special awards were bestowed to Morocho of Ecuador (Best Evening Gown), Pohnprom of Thailand (Miss Photogenic), Diaz of the Philippines (Best Social Media Influencer, which fast-tracked her to the top 12), Monét of USA (Best National Costume and best preliminary performance that automatically fast-tracked her to the top 12), Lauren of Cuba (The Future of Beauty by Wansiri Hospital), and Chanthasenesack of Laos (Best Talent Award).

Pamplona (Brazil), Lauren (Cuba), Morocho (Ecuador), Amamatsu (Japan), Chanthasenesack (Laos), Ambrose (Malaysia), Colleman (Nicaragua), Lorenzo Diaz (Philippines), Pohnprom (Thailand), Monét (United States), Pia (Venezuela), and Hà Tâm Nhu (Vietnam) were able to advance to the top 12.

From 12, finalists were trimmed to six: Lauren, Morocho, Chanthasenesack, Diaz, Monét and Hà Tâm Nhu. They underwent a question-and-answer portion before Lauren, Monét and Hà Tâm Nhu were chosen as the final three, who have to answer to one question: “Sometimes, our greatest growth comes after a fall. What has been your biggest failure? And what has been the biggest learning experience from that?”

Monét’s winning answer was “My biggest failure in this life is being way too hard on myself. For all my life, I’ve strived to push for perfection, but perfection is something that does not exist. I have had to learn over time that it is okay to be exactly who you are. Not everything is perfect in this life. There are some things that you don’t love, but with time and acceptance, you can always learn to love. That is what this life is about — taking the time to understand yourself, taking the time to give yourself that same love that you’ve always deserved from your inner child to who you are now.”