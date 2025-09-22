Tessie Tomas urges government resignation at rally

Veteran actress Tessie Tomas delivered a striking message during the September 21 “Baha sa Luneta” protest, where thousands gathered to demand accountability and reforms in government.

In a bold appeal, Tomas urged all government officials to step down and return the mandate to the people through a peaceful snap election. “Tingin ko lang po sa aking humble opinion: Bumaba lahat ng nasa puwesto! Ibalik ang kapangyarihan sa Pilipino! Bumaba na kayong lahat sapagkat walang malinis sa inyo. Lahat kayo ay corrupt. At hayaan niyo ang mga Pilipino na magkaroon ng peaceful na snap election. Sana, sana lang po,” she said to the roaring crowd.

Known for her illustrious career in entertainment, Tessie Tomas used her platform to amplify the sentiments of Filipinos frustrated with systemic corruption. Her statement added star power and urgency to the rally’s call for change, highlighting the growing demand for leaders to restore trust and integrity in governance.