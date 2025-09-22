TAMA NA pushes long-term campaign vs corruption, political dynasties

Historic chants once again echoed through Metro Manila’s streets as multi-sectoral groups launched protest rallies on the anniversary of the 1972 declaration of martial rule by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Throngs of rallyists — students from state universities and private schools, priests, nuns, and cause-oriented groups—marched to Luneta Park and the EDSA Shrine, with several celebrities joining the crowds.

Delegations from state universities chanted, “Iskolar ng Bayan, ngayon ay lumalaban,” a refrain heard since the 1970s yet renewed in urgency amid allegations of corruption involving government officials, including young engineers in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The general sentiment at the march and program was to cut off corruption perpetrated by those in power — money that protesters say should go to the poor, including access to the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice.

The Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network Alliance (TAMA NA) said the massive Luneta rally marked the beginning of a broader campaign against corruption and political dynasties.

Dr. David San Juan, the group’s convenor, said the protest drew participation from various sectors calling for accountability among public officials.

“The atmosphere was lively, but the people’s anger was palpable. There were strong calls to end this system, and those involved must be jailed and charged immediately,” San Juan said.

He stressed the demonstration would not be the last, adding that participants recognized the need for sustained, long-term measures beyond rallies.

“Definitely, there will be follow-ups. It may not be in the same form, but people now realize that something long-term must be done,” he said.

TAMA NA urged voters to reject candidates from political dynasties in the next elections and pressed the Marcos administration to advance transparency measures. The alliance called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte to sign bank secrecy waivers, release their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs), and address reports of donations from known contractors.

“Our demand is clear: make the Anti-Dynasty Law a priority bill. We also want a people’s initiative that will compel Congress to pass this law. Each district should mobilize signature campaigns,” San Juan said.

The alliance plans to formally ask the President for the release of SALNs and bank secrecy waivers for executive officials, with similar requests to the Senate and House leadership. San Juan said politicians have made access to wealth disclosures deliberately difficult: “Here in our country, politicians are overly secretive. They make it hard because they know that once SALNs are released, the public will discover something,”

The group vowed to intensify efforts to hold public officials accountable and to push for systemic reforms, moving on multiple fronts rather than relying solely on street protests.