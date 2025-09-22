Security forces foiled plot to burn Palace

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed Monday it had received intelligence reports indicating that a group of protesters intended to march to Malacañang and commit acts of violence, including arson.

In a Palace press briefing, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla disclosed that security forces were placed on heightened alert before Sunday’s protests following reports of a potential attempt to breach the President’s residence.

“Yes, we had intel reports and that’s why an additional phalanx of security was introduced in the roads leading to Malacañang,” Remulla said.

“We knew that they would try, they would attempt. We had a suspicion that they would use violence, but the directive of the President was very clear — maximum tolerance,” he said.

Remulla emphasized that law enforcement successfully executed preemptive measures, averting any possible breach.

“We will not allow anarchy to prevail over the government. We did everything, and our plan succeeded,” he added.

Arrests, possible orchestration

Asked about those arrested during the dispersal, Remulla said most of the individuals were from Manila and were still being processed.

“Mostly from Manila, just nearby places, you can just walk in and out,” he said.

He also addressed allegations by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno who said in an interview that a former politician and a lawyer were behind the violent protest actions. Remulla said they were still validating those claims.

“We haven’t studied it yet. The suspects we see are different from the ones Mayor Isko’s sources point to,” he said.

Intent to burn Palace?

Meanwhile, Remulla cited intercepted communications during the rally at Liwasang Bonifacio where an organizer reportedly instructed participants to prepare lighters as they moved toward Mendiola.

“But we heard one rally at the Bonifacio Monument in Liwasang Bonifacio where the person with the microphone said, ‘Just a little while longer, we’re heading to Mendiola. Bring your lighters with you.’”

“So, that was confirmation that they had intent to burn the Palace,” he said.

Gov’t websites attacked

In the same briefing, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda confirmed that 19 government websites, including four belonging to national government agencies, were targeted over the weekend in a series of cyberattacks.

Aguda said the majority of the affected sites were of local government units and most of the content affected included training modules and complaint platforms. No sensitive or personal data were compromised.

“To date, we don’t have any verified report of exfiltration. So far, no personal information has been compromised,” Aguda said.

He added that digital actors who helped organize the violent protests online could also face legal consequences.

“If it’s proven that the crime was terrorism, those who organized online or used digital platforms that resulted in violence are also implicated. Just because they weren’t physically there doesn’t mean they’re not involved. They’re culpable because it all started with their online organizing,” Aguda pointed out.

The authorities continue to investigate the organizers of the protest, the funders behind the mobilization, and the full extent of potential criminal violations, including cybercrimes and incitement to terrorism.

Meanwhile, acting PNP chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. denied a reported death due to a gunshot.

“With regard to the reported death, no official report has yet reached our police station, especially here at the Manila Police District about a death,” he said.

“If this was reported to have stab wounds, then our police will investigate that for sure. We don’t have a report of a death through gunshot wounds,” he added.

Several policemen, he noted, suffered lacerations after being violently attacked by protesters.

DoH reports death

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DoH) said 48 persons were rushed to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila after the violent clashes between protesters and police on Recto Avenue.

Hospital records showed two police officers sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

However, one unidentified man was declared dead on arrival from a stab wound.

Six others were treated for various injuries — including foot lacerations, eye and head trauma, a vascular injury, a gunshot wound, and a serious arm injury. Four of them had been released, while two remained confined.

Additionally, 39 protesters were given medical checkups before being placed in detention, though none of their conditions were considered life-threatening.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said all the patients were covered under the Zero Balance Billing policy, in line with President Marcos’ directive to ensure immediate and quality medical care for all Filipinos.