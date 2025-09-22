'Para Kay B' stage adaptation to take final bow

After a run that has thrilled, unsettled, and captivated audiences, Para Kay B enters its final week of performances from 21 to 28 September at the Doreen Black Box Theater.

Co-produced by LA ProdHouse and Fire and Ice Live, this daring stage adaptation of Ricky Lee’s groundbreaking novel has become one of the year’s most defining events in Philippine theater.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Eljay Deldoc, Para Kay B takes audiences deep into the interwoven lives of five women — Bessie, Ester, Sandra, Irene, and Erica — whose journeys in love expose brutal truths, biting humor, and the fragility of our own illusions. Told through the lens of Lucas, a struggling writer grappling with the power of storytelling, the play strips away the fairy tale sheen of romance and reveals what we dare not admit: “Sa bawat limang umiibig, isa lang ang magiging maligaya.”