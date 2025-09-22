Isko Moreno credits police 'maximum tolerance' amid 21 Sept. unrest

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno credited police for “maximum tolerance” during Sunday’s protest clashes near Malacañang and said no fatalities were recorded.

“I would like to give credit to the Philippine National Police. Kaya lang, ang kapalit ay marami tayong pulis na nasugatan. Mayroong isa na muntikan pang mag-kritikal,” he told DZRH, adding that the city checked hospitals and funeral homes: “Naghahanap kami sa punerarya at mga ospital, wala naman kaming nakita.”

However, the price was that many of our police were injured. One of them was nearly in critical condition. We looked in funeral homes and hospitals, and we didn’t find any [fatalities].)

Moreno said more than 100 people were detained by the Manila Police District and face criminal complaints.

“Iyong mga nahuli naman, 100 mahigit iyon, ng MPD. Kakasuhan lahat iyon ng arson, damage to public at private property. Lahat iyon ay iniimbestigahan," he said.

(Those arrested number more than 100 by the MPD. All of them will be charged with arson and damage to public and private property. All are under investigation.)

Clashes erupted on 21 September as demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged “ghost” and substandard flood-control projects moved toward Mendiola. Rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown, a container van was torched, and police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Broader rallies at Luneta and EDSA remained largely peaceful.