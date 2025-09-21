Flood of fury

A trailer van parked as a barricade was torched, sending thick smoke toward the Palace gates. A motorcycle was also set on fire. Police, some retaliating by throwing rocks back, used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

By 7 p.m., multiple shots were heard near the Sogo Hotel on Recto Avenue, near Mendiola, where fires burned and black smoke billowed, escalating fears that the violence had reached a deadly turn. A civilian was seen sprawled on the pavement with a neck wound.

Authorities said 19 protesters were arrested, “all minors” between 15 and 17 years old. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla claimed the youths had planned to storm Malacañang.

“The plan was to breach the perimeter and burn down the Palace, but we held the line,” he said. Remulla insisted those detained would be treated humanely and interviewed in the presence of social workers. “Their rights will not be violated,” he added.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, however, suggested that the violent acts were orchestrated.

As she spoke, reports were coming in that some protesters were headed to the posh subdivision Forbes Park, where some of those accused of corruption were said to reside.

“No one will do that if no one orders it,” she said in a televised interview.

“As a lawyer, how did you meet? How did you meet and all of you were throwing stones? That was planned. That was definitely planned. You can’t just say they were just finding out what happened and then you’re throwing stones? It’s like… tell it to the marines.”

Castro stressed that minors involved in the unrest would still be held accountable.

Mainly peaceful

“Minors, as we said, are exempted if they are 15 years old and below. But still, if there is this kind of crime, they cannot just be released. Social welfare has to come in here,” she said. “It can’t be, ‘oh okay you are 15 years old, you have no liability.’ No. Social welfare has to come in here, find out who their parents are. They should still be held accountable.”

Despite the clashes, the broader demonstrations across Manila remained largely peaceful at Luneta and the EDSA Shrine and People Power Monument, where police said 15,000 people had gathered by 4 p.m.

A 30-year-old designer, Mitzi Bajet, said she rarely attends rallies but felt compelled this time. “This situation was bad enough that I was really urged to say, ‘this is enough.’”

An activist demanded not only the return of stolen funds but also prison sentences. “Corruption requires people to go to the streets and express their outrage in the hope of pressuring government to actually do their jobs,” he said.

Pop artist Vice Ganda challenged Marcos to bring back the death penalty for those who plunder public coffers.

The Department of Finance had estimated that the economy lost up to P118.5 billion ($2 billion) between 2023 and 2025 due to the flood control scandal, though Greenpeace says the figure could reach $18 billion.

Allegations surfaced earlier this month that nearly 30 members of the House of Representatives and Department of Public Works and Highways officials received kickbacks. The fallout has already rattled the political establishment.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president’s cousin, resigned last week as both chambers of Congress scrambled to contain the damage. In the Senate, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero was forced out of the chamber’s leadership after admitting he received P30 million in campaign funds from a contractor linked to the dubious flood projects.

The scandal has fueled calls from opposition figures for Marcos to step down since the President signs the annual budget of the government, discovered to have been padded at the executive and legislative levels, only for lawmakers, DPWH engineers, and contractors to gorge themselves with stolen taxpayer money.

'Worse'

On Friday, retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio called the corruption under Marcos “worse” than during the time of his father and namesake, who declared martial law 53 years to the day on Sunday, on 21 September 1973.

Some netizens posited that the violence near the Palace may have been instigated as an excuse for the government to declare martial law.

At the EDSA Shrine, Quezon City Councilor Rannie Ludovica accused lawmakers of diverting billions.

“Almost P800 billion was inserted into the 2025 budget,” he said. “They reduced education, they reduced health, while bloating flood control. The congressmen are playing with funds. And what about the Maharlika Fund? P500 billion, and no report, no update.”

A 65-year-old grandmother from Rizal, Daisy dela Paz, said she joined the protest for her grandchildren’s future.

“It’s too much. I don’t want it anymore. If there’s no corruption, the Filipinos will have a better life,” she said. She called for all corrupt officials — not just Marcos — to be jailed.

Andrea Miranda, a political science student from San Beda University, said she joined voluntarily. “The people are more powerful than the government. Transparency and accountability should come first. If you’re in power, you should do your responsibility.”

Marcos pulls back Palace

Press Officer Castro confirmed Marcos had been monitoring the protests from Malacañang instead of joining world leaders in New York. “The President values human rights, so you are free to express yourself,” she said. “Just don’t abuse or violate the law.”

Critics viewed his absence from the UN stage as a signal that the Palace sees the protests as a serious threat.

“It shows the administration’s frame of mind — that these rallies may just be the beginning,” said one analyst, noting the parallels to the 1986 People Power Revolution.

The President’s own Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is under immense pressure to deliver results, according to its adviser, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Headed by retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr., with members Rogelio Singson and Rossana Fajardo, the body has promised to trace accountability. Magalong admitted expectations are sky-high.

“This is a big challenge for us at the ICI to really deliver results,” Magalong said. “We cannot sleep on this. We have to hit the ground running. Expectations are very high. Someone must be held accountable, and that person must go to jail.”

Outside the capital region, thousands across Cebu, Davao, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro and Baguio marched Sunday in simultaneous rallies demanding accountability for the multibillion-peso flood control projects scandal.

In Cebu City, Governor Pamela Baricuatro called for Marcos to resign, citing “command responsibility” for the anomalies. Protesters at Plaza Independencia and Fuente Osmeña echoed the demand, while drivers, youth, and informal settlers pressed for punishment of corrupt officials and contractors.

In Davao City, at least 2,000 joined a “Pray for the Philippines” rally at San Pedro Square, where roasted cattle and even a crocodile were served alongside prayers and speeches urging Marcos’ resignation and the return of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Rep. Paolo Duterte attended.

Zamboanga activists under three advocacy groups staged scattered demonstrations in schools and private spaces after being barred from Freedom Park. They targeted corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways, though turnout was thin.

Motorcade

Cagayan de Oro saw 1,000 marchers chanting “No to Corruption,” while rival Duterte supporters capped the day with a motorcade and rally.

In Baguio City, thousands from the academe, youth, religious groups, indigenous peoples and other sectors converged at the Baguio Cultural and Convention Center and marched down Harrison Road to Malcolm Square.

Longtime Ibaloi activist Joanna Cariño recalled the abuses and corruption of martial law under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., warning that the same patterns persist under Marcos Jr. “Kung ano ang puno, siya ang bunga,” she said, stressing that corruption has only worsened.