‘I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE': Tyler, the Creator makes Manila debut

Filipinos have a well-documented affinity for rap music. From clubs to the streets, basketball courts, and anywhere in between, rap has become a staple of modern-day Philippine culture. International artists have long recognized Pinoys’ love for the genre, with Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, and Kid Cudi among those who have performed in the country. Tyler, the Creator is the latest addition to the growing list of A-list rappers to hit Philippine stages, concluding his CHROMAKOPIA world tour with two back-to-back nights at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The vibes were electric as fans eagerly awaited the show. Concertgoers cosplayed Tyler from his different eras, donning blonde bob wigs and monochrome suits, ushankas, and corduroy vests.

Alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas hyped up the crowd with a short but dynamic set, even sparking barking chants that echoed throughout the evening. Soon after, chants of “Chromakopia” filled the venue before Tyler, the Creator finally stormed the stage.

Born Tyler Okonma, the rapper is best known for hits like See You Again, Earfquake, and She, all of which he performed. He opened with tracks from his latest album Don’t Tap the Glass, released in July, delivering energy and passion as he danced through the first part of his set.

“Do y’all feel special cause I ended my tour in y’all city?” Okonma asked, admitting it took “too long for [him] to get here.” He expressed deep gratitude that his music had transcended “across oceans” enough to bring him to Manila for two nights.

He then dove into songs from his earlier albums IGOR, Flower Boy, and Wolf, showing the same unapologetic personality that made him a force in hip-hop. Fans stood the entire night, matching his energy until the show’s end.

Before leaving the stage, Okonma once again thanked the crowd for their passion and support. As he exited, chants of “Isa pa!” erupted. He returned for an encore with Sugar on My Tongue.

“I’m gonna go take a shower,” he joked before closing. “’Til next time.”