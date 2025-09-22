Erika Kirk forgives accused killer at memorial for Charlie Kirk

Speaking before mourners at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Erika Kirk said she forgives the man accused of killing her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and asked supporters to remember his life of faith and mentorship.

“That young man … I forgive him,” she told the crowd, adding that extending grace reflects her Christian beliefs and her husband’s example. She noted that Charlie Kirk “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in the 10 September shooting that killed Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Erika Kirk recalled racing to the hospital and later viewing her husband’s body, describing the shock and grief of that moment but also what she called a sign of “great mercy” — a faint smile that, she said doctors told her, indicated he did not suffer and that the wound was instantly fatal.

She opened her remarks with one of her husband’s favorite verses, Isaiah 6:8 — “Here I am, Lord. Send me” — and shared how often he used the line at events. She also spoke about their marriage, recalling the weekly love notes he wrote every Saturday despite constant travel.

Erika Kirk thanked those who gathered to honor her husband’s legacy and said she intends to carry it forward, rooted in the same faith that guided his work and her decision to forgive.