Catriona Gray graces Tommy Hilfiger event in Thailand

To celebrate the launch of the summer 2025 collection, Tommy Hilfiger hosted a star-studded, three-day long escape to Koh Samui in Thailand, for a stay at The Hilfiger Resort. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was one of guest celebrities who attended the event.

On the sun-kissed shores of the tropical island, this celebration of summer style and relaxed luxury was captured with exclusive content that’s bringing the activation to life for local audiences and inspiring engagement with their communities. The eclectic, stylish and influential guest list brought their own expressive spirit to “The Hilfiger Resort,” with an undercurrent of intrigue as they embraced the best of all-American style.