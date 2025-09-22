Bulgaria clinches quarterfinal seat

Bulgaria charged into the quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years with an emphatic 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 whipping of Portugal in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Round of 16 on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Eastern European squad sustained its red-hot run to stay unbeaten after four outings and secure a spot in the next round.

It was the Bulgarians’ first quarters appearance since the 2010 World Championship in Italy.

Except for some scary moments in the second set, Bulgaria was in full control of the match.

An 18-6 surge powered by Martin Atanasov, Aleks Grozdanov, and Aleksandar Nikolov in the third seat sealed the quick one-hour, 19-minute victory for Bulgaria.

Aleksandar Nikolov delivered a game-high 19 points on 17 attacks, a block, and an ace while tallying eight excellent digs for an all-around performance for Bulgaria.

“It’s great. I’m super proud of the team. That’s all I’m going to say. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but we’re feeling confident. We’re going to come out swinging in the quarterfinals,” the 23-year-old outside hitter said.

Moni Nikolov dished out 23 excellent sets while Atanasov and Grozdanov got nine and eight points, respectively.

Bulgaria outspiked Portugal, 37-23, and was more active at the net with 11 kill blocks.

“It means a lot, just because of the work we’ve put in. I think our federation and national team are starting a new process, and reaching the quarterfinals shows the effort we’ve invested. I’m happy that we’re here,” Aleksandar Nikolov said.

Nuno Marques and Lourenco Martins scored six each to pace the Portuguese.

Bulgaria will aim for a Final Four seat against either United States or Slovenia, which are still playing as of press time, in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tunisia and Czech Republic will face off in the Round of 16 today at 3:30 p.m.

Iran tackles Serbia at 8 p.m.