Bataan police nab Top 3 Most Wanted, two others in province-wide sweep

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A drug suspect listed as the Top 3 Most Wanted Person in Morong, Bataan, was arrested along with two other wanted individuals on Monday during a province-wide sweep by the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO).

Provincial Director PCOL Marites Salvadora said the operation in Brgy. Binaritan, Morong, involved the Morong Municipal Police Station, the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies (PMFC), the Morong Maritime Law Enforcement Team, and the 302nd Maneuver Company of RMFB 3. The suspect faces charges for violating Section 12, Article II of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate operation, manhunt trackers from the Hermosa Municipal Police Station, working with the Bataan Provincial Intelligence Unit, 1st PMFC, and the Bataan Provincial Intelligence Team, arrested a wanted person in Brgy. San Pedro, Hermosa, for Other Light Threats and Slight Physical Injuries.

Meanwhile, the Samal MPS served a warrant of arrest at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Doña, Orani, leading to the arrest of an individual wanted for Theft.

"These arrests demonstrate the Bataan PPO's unwavering commitment to holding criminals accountable for their actions," Salvadora said, stressing that the police will not relent in bringing fugitives to justice, in line with the directives of PRO3 and the Philippine National Police.

The provincial director also urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement by providing information that may lead to the capture of other wanted individuals.