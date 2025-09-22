AyalaLand Logistics expands Cavite, Batangas Technoparks

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is expanding its presence in Southern Luzon with new phases in Cavite Technopark and Batangas Technopark, developments that the company said will open more opportunities for locators while driving regional and national economic growth.

“These expansions represent ALLHC’s commitment to support economic progress across the region,” said Robert S. Lao, president and CEO of ALLHC. “By opening new phases in Cavite and Batangas Technoparks, we are creating more opportunities for enterprises to set up operations, generate employment, and contribute to local and national growth.”

Cavite Technopark expansion

Located in Naic, Cavite, the 183.6-hectare Cavite Technopark has launched Phase 2B, which covers 20.2 hectares and offers 14 non-PEZA industrial lots. Land development works are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Since its launch in 2015, Cavite Technopark has grown from 118 hectares to nearly 200 hectares, catering to light and medium, non-polluting industries. It currently houses two ALogis warehouse complexes and a build-to-suit facility for a retailer.

While Phase 1 is PEZA-registered, Phases 2A, 2B, and 3 operate as non-PEZA zones. To support locators’ import and export needs, on-site PEZA and Bureau of Customs offices provide trade facilitation services.

Sustainability measures have been integrated into the site, including native tree planting and detention ponds to boost climate resilience.

“We continue to see strong demand from both local and international locators looking for accessible and sustainable industrial spaces,” said Patrick C. Avila, COO of ALLHC. “The new phase of Cavite Technopark allows us to meet this demand, offering companies an ideal location with excellent connectivity and support services.”

The park is strategically located along Governor’s Drive, just 10 minutes from the Cavite Gateway Terminal, and is set to benefit from major infrastructure projects such as the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, CAVITEX extension, and Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway. Upcoming projects like Sangley Airport and the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge are expected to further improve accessibility.

Batangas Technopark expansion

In Padre Garcia, Batangas, ALLHC is opening Phase 2 of Batangas Technopark, which adds 20.6 hectares and 38 industrial lots registered with the Board of Investments. The expansion increases the total park size to 75.6 hectares, with land development targeted for completion by the third quarter of 2026.

Batangas Technopark’s first phase spans 55 hectares and includes a mixed-use development with amenities such as a bagsakan center, retail outlets, and a gas station. Sustainability features such as wide sidewalks, native tree planting, and detention ponds have been incorporated into the design.

“The expansion of Batangas Technopark further enhances our ability to cater to the growing demand for industrial spaces outside Metro Manila,” Avila said. “Its accessibility to major ports and transport links makes it a prime choice for companies looking to grow their footprint in Southern Luzon.”

The park is located along Tiaong-Lipa Road and is accessible via the South Luzon Expressway–STAR Tollway through the Lipa-Tambo exit. It will benefit from the Lipa-Padre Garcia Bypass Road and SLEX TR4 projects, while its proximity to Batangas Port, Makati, and NAIA boosts its appeal.

ALLHC said the twin expansions reflect its mission of supporting business growth and community development by combining modern infrastructure, regulatory support, and sustainability practices.