Alternergy adds 246 MW in Tayabas deal

Alternergy Holdings Corp., led by former Energy Secretary Vicente Perez, is adding 246 megawatts (MW) to its wind pipeline with the acquisition of two projects in Quezon Province from CleanTech Global Renewables Inc.

In a disclosure on Monday, Alternergy said its unit Calavite Passage Wind Power Corp. took over the assets, permits, and contracts of CleanTech’s Tayabas North and Tayabas South wind projects under a Deed of Assignment.

The company, however, kept the transaction amount confidential.

The North project is covered by Wind Energy Service Contract (WESC) No. 2022-06-208, while the South project is under WESC No. 2021-10-186.

“We are excited to develop our second wind project in Quezon Province after our 64 MW Alabat Wind Project is completed in early 2026,” said Gerry P. Magbanua, president of Alternergy. “The Quezon Provincial government, led by Governor Dra Helen Tan has been proactive in attracting renewable investments in her province.”

CleanTech CEO Salvador Antonio Castro Jr. said: “We look forward to co-developing these wind projects with Alternergy, the pioneer in wind energy in the country.”

CleanTech retained an equity stake in both projects and may co-invest further.

Mabuhay Capital acted as financial advisor to the deal. The asset transfer remains subject to approval by the Department of Energy.

The Tayabas North project, with an estimated capacity of 96 megawatts, was among the qualified bids under the Department of Energy’s fourth Green Energy Auction and is targeted for completion in 2028.

The Tayabas South project, with a planned capacity of 150 MW, will be developed alongside the North facility, but its completion will depend on an offtake agreement.

Collectively, the projects would add to Alternergy’s development pipeline beyond the initial 500 MW.