216 people arrested after 21 September

In a press briefing from Malacanang, Remulla also stated that the Philippine National Police were instructed to observe “maximum tolerance” when engaging with the protestors. He said that, except for members of the SWAT team, the police were unarmed as a preventative measure. Remulla also clarified that no weapons were discharged by any PNP official, and that no tear gas was used.

“Only when the mob were throwing molotov cocktails did the police push back. That crossed the line,” he said. He went on to state that the police walked away with more injuries than the protesters, commending them for their service and loyalty.

Over 84,000 people from all over the Philippines joined the protests against government corruption; Remulla however said that their right to assembly was vitiated by “1000 or so hooligans,” referring to individuals who attended the rallies not to protest, but to incite chaos. Authorities are in the process of identifying the group or individuals behind the deliberate disorder caused yesterday.

Also speaking at the press conference were DICT Secretary Henry Aguda and acting PNP Chief P/LtGen. Jose Nartatez Jr. Aguda said that the DICT will be tightening cybersecurity initiatives in the wake of government websites being hacked in protest, while also pledging that his department will be assisting in tracking down the “anarchists” who instigated violence at yesterday’s protests. Nartatez reaffirmed the PNP’s support in tracking down those responsible as well.