1 dead, 48 injured in Recto protest violence — DOH

The Department of Health reported that 48 people were brought to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMMC) following clashes between unidentified groups and police during a protest in Recto, Manila.

Hospital records showed that two policemen sustained minor injuries and were immediately discharged after treatment. One unidentified man, however, was declared dead on arrival due to a stab wound. Six others were treated for various injuries, including foot lacerations, eye and head trauma, vascular injury, a gunshot wound, and a severe arm wound. Four of these patients have since been released, while two remain confined for further care.

Additionally, 39 protesters underwent physical examinations as part of the process before being placed in detention. Their conditions were not deemed life-threatening.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa assured that all patients are covered under Zero Balance Billing, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to guarantee immediate and quality medical services for all Filipinos.