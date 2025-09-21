Tondo village chief’s brother shot dead

A former businessman was shot and killed at close range by two men on a motorcycle in Tondo, Manila, last Saturday.

Police identified the victim as 56-year-old Jaime Ching, who was shot once in the head. He was the brother of a local barangay chairman.

CCTV footage from Barangay 65 showed Ching riding a motorcycle around 7:40 a.m., with the suspects following closely behind. The driver of the suspects’ motorcycle was wearing a helmet, while the passenger wore a hat and a facemask.

The footage showed Ching stopping at the corner of Zamora and Pacheco streets. As the suspects pulled alongside him, Ching glanced back before he was shot and killed instantly.

A witness, who rushed to the scene after hearing a loud gunshot, said they were startled. Another witness recalled seeing the suspects’ motorcycle speeding by just before the shooting.

Barangay chairperson Felix Ching, the victim’s brother, expressed his grief, saying that despite their occasional disagreements, he could not accept what happened to his brother.

“I am asking for justice for my brother,” Ching said. “Mayor Isko, please help us with what happened to my brother.”

Meantime, Manila Police District spokesman Maj. Philipp Ines said the department is conducting a thorough investigation.

“We are doing CCTV backtracking and forwarding,” Ines said. “We assure the victim’s family that the Manila Police District will do everything to bring justice to what happened.”