Tangible range

BYD introduced the Tang DM-i in the Philippines at The SPACE in Ayala One. The launch underscores the brand’s latest move into electrified mobility.
The Tang DM-i is the largest SUV in BYD’s lineup. It comes with seven seats and a cabin designed for family use. Premium features are added to create a more comfortable ride. The Super DM-i powertrain uses a turbocharged generator paired with a 21.5 kWh Blade battery.
Output is rated at 271 PS and 315 Nm, with acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The SUV can travel more than 1,000 kilometers on a full charge and tank. In pure electric mode it can cover 110 kilometers.
AC charging takes about three hours from 15 to 100 percent. A DC fast charger reduces the time to 22 minutes from 30 to 80 percent. The Tang DM-i also includes Vehicle-to-Load support, which allows it to power appliances and equipment during trips or emergencies.
The interior features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system is part of the package. Drivers can also use an NFC card or the BYD app for access.
The Tang DM-i is equipped with the DiPilot driver-assist suite. It offers adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and automatic emergency braking.
“When we first introduced the Tang in 2024, we wanted Filipinos to experience world-class mobility,” Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines, said. “The Tang DM-i continues that goal, adding versatility through Super DM-i technology. It is designed to match the way Filipino families travel.”
The warranty package includes eight years or 160,000 kilometers for the Blade Battery. The electric motor and control systems have an eight-year or 150,000-km warranty. The new vehicle warranty is six years or 150,000 kilometers.
The Tang DM-i is priced at P2,098,000. Color options are Moonstone Gray, Pearl White and Silver Sand Black. “The Tang DM-i shows how electrified driving can fit into daily life while still offering safety and flexibility,” Adam Hu, country head of BYD Philippines, said.