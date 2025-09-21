Tangible range

The interior features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system is part of the package. Drivers can also use an NFC card or the BYD app for access.

The Tang DM-i is equipped with the DiPilot driver-assist suite. It offers adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and automatic emergency braking.

“When we first introduced the Tang in 2024, we wanted Filipinos to experience world-class mobility,” Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines, said. “The Tang DM-i continues that goal, adding versatility through Super DM-i technology. It is designed to match the way Filipino families travel.”

The warranty package includes eight years or 160,000 kilometers for the Blade Battery. The electric motor and control systems have an eight-year or 150,000-km warranty. The new vehicle warranty is six years or 150,000 kilometers.

The Tang DM-i is priced at P2,098,000. Color options are Moonstone Gray, Pearl White and Silver Sand Black. “The Tang DM-i shows how electrified driving can fit into daily life while still offering safety and flexibility,” Adam Hu, country head of BYD Philippines, said.