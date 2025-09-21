Suzuki XL7 Hybrid goes black

The side profile follows through with the all-black treatment. Roof rails, side mirrors, and door handles all carry the darker finish, while the 16-inch alloys, still in their original design, have been repainted in black. At the back, smoked taillights and a black tailgate garnish round out the exterior makeover.

The cabin looks familiar except for the instrument cluster. The gauges now feature a brighter blue shade with new outlines, though everything else, from the push-start button and 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto to the automatic climate control, remains unchanged.

The Suzuki XL7 Hybrid Black Edition keeps the same mild-hybrid setup found in the regular XL7. Power comes from a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a hybrid system, good for 105 horsepower and 138 Nm of torque, connected to a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing starts at P1,259,000, just P7,000 more than the standard XL7 Hybrid. For those who prefer the two-tone version, expect to add another P10,000. The new Black Edition is now available at Suzuki dealerships nationwide.