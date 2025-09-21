SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BLAST

Suzuki XL7 Hybrid goes black

THE front view of the XL7 Hybrid Black Edition with its new dark grille and accents.
THE front view of the XL7 Hybrid Black Edition with its new dark grille and accents.
Published on

The XL7 Hybrid now comes in a Black Edition, replacing its chrome and body-colored accents with an all-black finish.

Exterior changes include a blacked-out grille, roof rails, mirrors, and door handles. The 16-inch wheels keep their design but are now painted black, while smoked taillights and a darker tailgate garnish complete the look.

DRIVER’s area with the updated instrument cluster and 10-inch touchscreen.
DRIVER’s area with the updated instrument cluster and 10-inch touchscreen.
SECOND row seating retains the same layout and upholstery.
SECOND row seating retains the same layout and upholstery.
THE side profile shows the all-black roof rails, mirrors, handles and wheels.
THE side profile shows the all-black roof rails, mirrors, handles and wheels.
REAR cabin view highlights the three-row seating configuration.
REAR cabin view highlights the three-row seating configuration.

The side profile follows through with the all-black treatment. Roof rails, side mirrors, and door handles all carry the darker finish, while the 16-inch alloys, still in their original design, have been repainted in black. At the back, smoked taillights and a black tailgate garnish round out the exterior makeover.

The cabin looks familiar except for the instrument cluster. The gauges now feature a brighter blue shade with new outlines, though everything else, from the push-start button and 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto to the automatic climate control, remains unchanged.

The Suzuki XL7 Hybrid Black Edition keeps the same mild-hybrid setup found in the regular XL7. Power comes from a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a hybrid system, good for 105 horsepower and 138 Nm of torque, connected to a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing starts at P1,259,000, just P7,000 more than the standard XL7 Hybrid. For those who prefer the two-tone version, expect to add another P10,000. The new Black Edition is now available at Suzuki dealerships nationwide.

Suzuki XL7 Hybrid

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph